Grizzlies Drop Series Finale to 66ers

August 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

A late three-run eighth inning spoiled a tight pitcher's duel as the Fresno Grizzlies (53-55, 24-18) were blanked 4-0 by the Inland Empire 66ers (42-66, 24-18) Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

Brody Brecht kept the Grizzlies in the game early, striking out seven and allowing just one run over 3.1 innings.

Brecht escaped trouble in the first and second, but the 66ers broke through in the third as Raudi Rodriguez doubled on a pop-up driving in Jorge Ruiz with two outs.

Fresno's offense struggled to get anything going against 66ers starter Brandon Dufault, who allowed just two hits and one walk over six shutout frames.

Roldy Brito reached twice with both singles, and Roynier Hernandez singled and walked, but the Grizzlies managed just three hits and had just two chances with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies bullpen kept things close into the eighth, with Fisher Jameson and Luke Jewett combining for 3.2 innings of one-run ball.

Inland tacked on three runs in the 8th inning to open things up to 4-0 before the Grizzlies threatened with a two-out rally in the ninth, loading the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate.

Brito led the way with a pair of hits, while Hernandez reached base twice.

Brecht was saddled with the loss, falling to 0-4 on the year. Dufault earned the win for Inland Empire, and Ubaldo Soto picked up his first save with three scoreless innings in relief.

The Grizzlies return home for their penultimate homestand of the regular season hosting Stockton for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.

