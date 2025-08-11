Star Wars Night, Jersey Giveaway, Hops Night Highlight Rawhide's Penultimate Homestand

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, in a six game set starting Tuesday August 12 in the second to last series of the season at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The week is headlined by Hops Night with local beer tasting on Wednesday, a Mudville Nine jersey giveaway on Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday with a LED light sword giveaway, jersey auction and postgame drone show.

Kids 15 and younger can receive a free ticket to any Rawhide game in August, courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare, by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health.

Tickets for the week and all remaining Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health, from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

The week kicks off on a TWO's-Day Tuesday with Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture. The evening at the ballpark will also be a Divorced Dad Rock Night with music from alt-rock bands such as Creed and Pearl Jam.

Wednesday is Hops Night with discounted local brews like Barrelhouse Brewing Company and beer tasting from 1852 Brew Co. A Winning Wednesday also offers $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo.

On Thursday, Visalia takes on the alternative identity the Malmö Oat Milkers. The night will include a chance to win VIP seats, participate in a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and giveaways.

In addition, any fans wearing cow print apparel can receive a free ticket by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office, presented by Kaweah Health, as the week's Party Works Dress Up Theme. Plus an Oaks Thursday means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear can receive a free ticket. Every Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark features $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light and Pacifico.

Friday is another jersey giveaway. This week, the first 350 fans will receive a Mudville Nine jersey courtesy of Learn4Life. The Mudville Nine were the fictional team in the poem Casey at the Bat.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday, sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Star Wars Night is Saturday at the ballpark. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Rawhide LED Light Sword courtesy of Rankin Field. The Rawhide will take the field in custom Star Wars Jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through a silent auction for fans, with proceeds benefiting Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company.

After the game fans will enjoy a space themed drone show, funded by San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District with support from Kaweah Health.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. Valley Strong Ballpark will host a Scavenger Hunt for all kids with a variety of exciting prizes. Children can also take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







