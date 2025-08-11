Stockton Wins Final Home against Modesto 6-0

August 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (44-64, 12-30) picked up the series split in the finale against Modesto (58-50, 20-22) with a 6-0 shutout win over the Nuts in the last home game they'll ever play against the Modesto franchise.

Stockton got on the board in the second with a Bobby Blandford (1) blast to left center field making it 1-0. The Ports did not stop with the long ball, as Devin Taylor (2) added a two-run home run to add on and give them a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

In the fifth, both Carlos Franco and Jesus Superlano singled and scored. Ali Camarillo drove in the first with an RBI double and Gavin Turley added the next on a sacrifice fly to center field. Tucker Novotny shut down Modesto through six scoreless innings allowing three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Stockton added one more for good measure in the seventh when Turley picked up his second RBI of the night with a double to make it 6-0. The bullpen featured two more lefties from the Ports to finish the shutout. Brayan Restituyo threw two scoreless innings allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Riley Huge followed with a scoreless ninth recording a strikeout as well.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Tucker Novotny went a career-high six innings for his first quality start as a pro and struck out eight batters. Bobby Blandford recorded his first home run in single-A with a 381-foot blast. Devin Taylor delivered his second home run in just his sixth game with the Ports, a 379-foot no-doubter into the Stockton bullpen.

UP NEXT: The Ports head to Fresno and begin a six-game series with the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 6:50 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







California League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.