Fitzer, Cox Propel Grizzlies in Rout of Ports

Published on August 18, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Kevin Fitzer charged the offense, and Jackson Cox sparked a strong night on the mound as the Fresno Grizzlies (58-56, 29-19) closed out their homestand on a high note Sunday, rolling to an 8-1 win over the Stockton Ports (45-69, 13-35) at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno put together a complete performance, with strong starting pitching, timely hitting, and a relentless offensive attack that saw the Grizzlies score in six different innings.

After a quiet first, Fitzer put Fresno on the board in the second with a solo homer to straightaway center, his fourth of the season.

The Grizzlies broke the game open in the third, plating four runs on a string of hits and a key sacrifice bunt from Wilder Dalis.

Roldy Brito scored on a wild pitch in the inning, Robert Calaz came home on the bunt by Dalis and Fitzer doubled home Tanner Thach and Dalis to push the lead to 5-0.

Fresno kept the pressure on in the fourth and fifth. Thach doubled home Ethan Holliday, and Fitzer added his fifth triple of the year to deep center, eventually scoring on a dropped popup at first base.

By the end of the fifth, Fresno had built a comfortable cushion for starter Jackson Cox.

Cox was sharp throughout, tossing six shutout innings and scattering just three hits while striking out five. He worked efficiently, keeping Stockton off the board and out of rhythm.

The only blemish on the day came in the seventh, when Gavin Turley launched a solo homer to center to put the Ports on the board. Zack Morris finished three innings of relief, only surrendering the one run.

The Grizzlies answered right back in the bottom of the seventh, tacking on another run to make it 8-1.

Fitzer led the way at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle with a home run, double, triple, three RBI, and two runs scored.

The Grizzlies collected 12 hits as a team, with Dalis, Calaz, Holliday, and Thach all reaching base multiple times. The offense also took advantage of two Stockton errors to keep innings alive.

Defensively, Fresno played a clean game, committing just one error and turning in several solid plays behind Cox.

Fitzer chimed in with the glove as well, making a diving catch in left field to take a hit away from Bryan Arendt.

The bullpen of Morris and Bryan Mena combined for four innings of one-run ball, keeping the Ports from mounting any late threats.

The Grizzlies wrap up the season series with a 15-9 mark against the Ports, winning the series this week five games to one. Fresno has completed series against two of the three North Division opponents and holds winning records over both.

Fresno hits the road for a six-game series against 1st place San Jose at Excite Ballpark.

