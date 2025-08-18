Ventura's Walk-Off Double Lifts Nuts to 11-Inning Win over 66ers

Published on August 18, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts closed out their series against the Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon, walking off with a 5-4 victory in 11 innings at John Thurman Field. With two outs and the winning run on base, Dervy Ventura delivered the decisive blow, roping an RBI double into the left field to score the game-winner and seal a series split at three games apiece.

Both offenses traded punches throughout the afternoon. Inland Empire struck with two runs in the fifth after Modesto staked themselves to a three run lead in the bottom of the third. The 66ers rallied back in the seventh with a pair of runs to tie the game, but the Nuts won it in the bottom of the 11th on a clutch RBI from Ventura (3-for-5), who was in the middle of Modesto's offense all day.

The game remained deadlocked deep into extra innings thanks to strong relief work from both bullpens. Modesto's staff combined to strand 11 Inland Empire runners, repeatedly pitching out of jams, while Nuts hitters produced 10 hits on the night. Ventura led the way with three hits, two stolen bases, and two runs scored, while George Feliz and Cesar Quintas also chipped in key RBIs to keep Modesto out in front.

In the end, Ventura's bat proved to be the difference, as his 11th-inning double set off a celebration behind second base and pushed the Nuts to their 61st win of the season. With the victory, Modesto improved to 61-53 and remained in the thick of the California League North Division race, while Inland Empire fell to 45-69 on the year.







California League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.