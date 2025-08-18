66ers Power Past Nuts 9-1 Behind Rios, Bartolero Homers

August 18, 2025

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts struggled to find their footing on Friday night at John Thurman Field, falling 9-1 to the Inland Empire 66ers. The loss dropped Modesto to 60-53 on the season, while the 66ers strung together 10 hits and took control early, never letting the Nuts back into the contest. Inland's offense scored in five different innings and capped the night with two runs in both the second and ninth frames.

66ers catcher Alberto Rios delivered the biggest swing of the night, belting a two-run homer in the second inning off Nuts starter Aiden Butler. Inland added on consistently, with RBI contributions from Rios, Caleb Bartolero, and Hayden Alvarez, who also stole three bases to spark the attack. Bartolero added a solo shot in the sixth, while Rios drove in three runs total to lead the charge.

Butler took the loss for Modesto, surrendering six runs on six hits across 5.1 innings despite striking out five. The bullpen couldn't slow Inland either, as relievers allowed three more runs over the final 3.2 innings. On the other side, Inland's pitching staff was sharp-starter Ubaldo Soto opened with four scoreless frames, and winning pitcher Brandon Dufault followed with four solid innings, giving up just an unearned run. The trio of 66ers arms combined to strike out 10 Nuts hitters while scattering only four hits.

Modesto's lone run came in the eighth inning when shortstop Felnin Celesten drove in George Feliz, but the offense never built sustained momentum. Feliz was one of the few bright spots, reaching base twice with two hits. The defeat was Modesto's second in a row as they look to regroup on Saturday night in game three of the series.







