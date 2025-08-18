Offense Fizzles out in Fresno Finale

Published on August 18, 2025

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif - The Ports offense struggled against former second-round pick Jackson Cox on Sunday evening and dropped the series finale against the Grizzlies 8-1.

Kevin Fitzer started the second inning with a solo home run to straight-away center for an early 1-0 Fresno lead, as Fitzer would come up just a single short of the cycle on the evening.

The third inning is where things would really go array for Ports starter Tucker Novotny which started with a double to left center by Roldy Brito. A one-out walk for Robert Calaz concluded on a Novotny's second wild pitch of the inning and scored Brito for a 2-0 lead.

Wilder Dalis laid down a bunt for a squeeze play and Calaz slid in just ahead of the tag for a 3-0 Fresno advantage as Novotny came home with the play and narrowly missed getting the out at the plate. A two-run double for Fitzer into left plated two more runs and capped a four-run inning that put the Grizzlies ahead 5-0.

An RBI double for Tanner Thach in the fourth tacked on another run before Fitzer tripled into right center before a dropped pop up at first by Jesus Superlano allowed him to score and put Fresno up 7-0.

Stockton got on the board via a solo home run (2) by fourth-round pick Gavin Turley, as the all-time home run leader at Oregon State belted the ball 414 feet to center. Brito would drive in Yeiker Reyes in the bottom of the seventh, however, to put Fresno back up by seven at 8-1.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to host Lake Elsinore from Tuesday to Sunday this coming week, with a promotional calendar that includes a yacht hat giveaway, Battle of the PTA, Saturday fireworks, and Princess Night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season.







