Ethan Holliday to Make Professional Debut with Fresno Grizzlies

August 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Ethan Holliday, the fourth overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB Draft, will join the Fresno Grizzlies and make his professional debut tonight at Chukchansi Park.

The highly touted shortstop arrives in Fresno after a standout high school career at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma and a summer that saw him ranked among baseball's elite young talents.

Holliday will be joined by Tanner Thach, an 8th round pick out of UNC Wilmington, a 21-year-old 1st basemen who will also be in the Grizzlies lineup Tuesday night.

Holliday is the 17th ranked prospect according to MLB.com and the top-rated prospect in the Rockies organization. Thach enters the system as the Rockies 30th overall prospect.

The left-handed hitting Holliday comes from a storied baseball family. He is the son of seven- time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the younger brother of Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

His father, Matt, was also drafted by the Rockies, played the first five seasons of his MLB career with the club, and retired at the end of a 15-year career with Colorado.

