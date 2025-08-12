Giants, Storm Meet in Lake Elsinore

August 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES PREVIEW: San Jose Giants (71-37) at Lake Elsinore Storm (49-59)

The Giants travel to Lake Elsinore this week following a 10-2 homestand SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, August 12 6:05 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (4-2, 2.33) vs. LE - Humberto Cruz (0-2, 6.50)

Wednesday, August 13 6:05 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (3-2, 2.31) vs. LE - Kash Mayfield (0-4, 3.25)

Thursday, August 14 6:05 PM SJ - Luis De La Torre (2-1, 1.42) vs. LE - Kannon Kemp (2-3, 7.41)

Friday, August 15 6:45 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (6-3, 2.93) vs. LE - Maikel Miralles (2-2, 4.60)

Saturday, August 16 5:45 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-3, 3.75) vs. LE - Bryan Balzer (1-5, 7.65)

Sunday, August 17 4:45 PM SJ - Argenis Cayama (1-0, 12.27) vs. LE - Abraham Parra (3-3, 4.99)

ROAD TRIP TO LAKE ELSINORE: The San Jose Giants travel to Southern California this week for a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres affiliate) at The Diamond.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Lake Elsinore can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo calling the action.

A STORM IS BREWING: These two teams previously met from May 6-11 with the Storm winning four of six games against the Giants at Excite Ballpark. The Giants had a lead in the seventh inning or later in all four of the games they lost. That series marked the last time San Jose has lost a six-game series. The Giants are 9-0-3 in their last 12 six-game series'. San Jose did drop two of three games in a brief three-game set to Modesto coming out of the All-Star break last month.

SUCCESSFUL HOMESTAND: The Giants posted a 10-2 record during their season-high 12-game homestand that concluded last Sunday. The Giants swept a six-game series from Stockton to open the homestand outscoring the Ports by a 60-16 margin. San Jose followed that up by taking four of six from Visalia last week. The Giants averaged 8.0 runs per game and hit 15 home runs during the homestand. San Jose is now 41-13 at Excite Ballpark this season.

Luis De La Torre has 29 strikeouts in 19 innings and a 1.42 ERA over his first four starts with the Giants WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter the week with a 71-37 overall record - the top mark in the California League and the best record among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League). San Jose is 29-13 in the second half - five games ahead of second-place Fresno. The Giants are looking to win both halves in the North Division for the first time in 16 years (2009). The Giants were 21-19 following a loss on May 20 and have gone 50-18 (.735) since.

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.4 per game), batting average (.264), home runs (92), OPS (.772), ERA (3.32) and fewest home runs allowed (38 HR). San Jose's run differential of +251 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +107).

BRESNAHAN NAMED PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Jacob Bresnahan was named California League Pitcher of the Week on Monday after a stellar start against Visalia on August 8. Bresnahan fired five shutout innings versus the Rawhide and surrendered only one hit with no walks and eight strikeouts. He retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced. Bresnahan now ranks fourth in the league with 99 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings to go with a 2.93 ERA and a .189 batting average against. After posting a 5.63 ERA in four April starts, Bresnahan has fashioned a 2.18 ERA in 14 starts since. Bresnahan is the seventh Giants player to win a weekly award this season joining OF Lisbel Diaz (4/28), RHP Niko Mazza (5/12), LHP Charlie McDaniel (5/19), RHP Darien Smith (6/2), INF Jean Carlos Sio (6/30) and INF Robert Hipwell (8/4). Bresnahan also won it previously on June 9 and was named the June California League Pitcher of the Month.

SECOND HALF LEADERS: Despite a flurry of recent promotions and injuries, the Giants have remained an offensive force in the second half averaging 6.7 runs per game (6.3 runs/game in first half). Individual leaders in the second half for the Giants include Lisbel Diaz, who is hitting .309 with six home runs and an .837 OPS (.234 AVG, 3 HR in first half). Walker Martin is batting at a .291 clip with an .849 OPS in the second half after hitting .218 in the first half. Robert Hipwell owns a sizzling 1.012 OPS in the second half with a .278 AVG and five home runs (.238 AVG in first half). Jeremiah Jenkins, who joined the Giants on June 13, is hitting .302 since the All-Star break (17 games).

TOP PROSPECTS: MLB.com updated their top 30 San Francisco Giants prospects list this week with 11 current San Jose players represented: #3 Gavin Kilen (SS), #4 Jhonny Level (2B/SS), #6 Dakota Jordan (OF), #10 Argenis Cayama (RHP), #11 Keyner Martinez (RHP), #12 Jacob Bresnahan (LHP), #23 Trevor Cohen (OF), #25 Gerelmi Maldonado (RHP), #26 Luis De La Torre (LHP), #28 Yunior Marte (RHP) and #29 Walker Martin (3B). Kilen (1st round) and Cohen (3rd round) were San Francisco's top two draft picks last month and both joined San Jose last week to make their professional debuts.

Jhonny Level has been ranked the #4 prospect in the SF Giants organization by MLB.com STARTING STRONG: The Giants starting rotation has been a strength throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starters own a combined 2.88 ERA - nearly a full run lower than the next-closest team (Rancho Cucamonga 3.74). In addition to Bresnahan, Hunter Dryden (2.33 ERA) and Niko Mazza (2.31 ERA) have anchored the rotation this year. Dryden has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 17 starts while Mazza has given up one or no earned runs in 14 of his 17 starts. Luis De La Torre has also excelled since joining the club last month with 29 strikeouts in 19 innings and a 1.42 ERA (4 GS).

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Giants won the first half North Division title back in June and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38-28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown on the second-to-last day of the half. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Lake Elsinore, the Giants return home for a six-game set against the Fresno Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday, August 19.







California League Stories from August 12, 2025

Giants, Storm Meet in Lake Elsinore - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.