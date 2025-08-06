Grizzlies Drop Series Opener at Inland Empire

August 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Two crooked numbers surrendered on the road saw the Fresno Grizzlies (51-52, 22-15) fall to the Inland Empire 66ers (39-64, 21-16), 9-3, Tuesday at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

Fresno fell behind early as the 66ers broke through with a three-run third, highlighted by Jorge Ruiz's bases-clearing double.

The Grizzlies' offense struggled to get going, held scoreless through the first four innings by Inland Empire starter Brandon Dufault.

The 66ers blew the game open in the fifth, plating five runs on six hits. RBI knocks from Raudi Rodriguez and Jorge Ruiz, along with a two-run single by Ruiz, fueled the rally and put the Grizzlies in a deep hole.

Fresno finally broke through in the fifth, when Roynier Hernandez doubled and came around to score on a two-out single from Alan Espinal.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the sixth, as Wilder Dalis singled home Hernandez to trim the deficit to 8-2.

Inland Empire added an insurance run in the sixth, and the Grizzlies' bats were quieted by the 66ers bullpen over the final three frames.

Fresno managed just one more run in the ninth, with Yeiker Reyes's two-out RBI single providing a small spark.

Brody Brecht took the loss, allowing three runs over two innings.

Hernandez led the offense with two hits and two runs scored, reaching base all four times he came to the plate, while Reyes and Calaz each added a pair of hits.

Despite the loss, Fresno finished with nine hits but left six men on base and committed three errors in the field.

The series continues Wednesday night as the Grizzlies look to bounce back against the 66ers at San Manuel Stadium. Zack Morris will get the start for the Grizzlies while Barrett Kent will oppose him from Inland Empire.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 6, 2025

