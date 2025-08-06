Stockton Ports to Honor Dallas Braden with Bobblehead Giveaway on September 6

August 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce a special night at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, September 6, as the team pays tribute to former Ports pitcher and Major League perfect game legend Dallas Braden with a commemorative bobblehead giveaway.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Dallas Braden Bobblehead, celebrating his legacy and contributions to the game. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their collectible and enjoy a night of baseball and celebration.

Braden, a Stockton native and proud alum of the Ports and Athletics, has remained a beloved figure in the baseball community for his passion, perseverance, and perfect game on Mother's Day 2010. This giveaway is part of the Ports' continuing effort to honor the impactful players who've shaped the franchise's rich history.

"We're excited to celebrate one of Stockton's own with a night dedicated to Dallas Braden," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "This is not just a giveaway-it's a chance for our fans to relive a piece of baseball history and honor a local hero who continues to give back to the community."

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Additional entertainment and in-game tributes to Braden will highlight the evening.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 6

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Giveaway: Dallas Braden Bobblehead - First 1,000 Fans

Tickets can be purchased online at stocktonports.com or at the box office.

Join the Ports as we celebrate a hometown legend and cap off the season with an unforgettable night at the ballpark!







California League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.