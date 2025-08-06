Quakes Return Home, Return to Win-Column

August 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes continued their master over the Lake Elsinore Storm in 2025, as they defeated the Storm by a final of 6-1 on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Chase Harlan and Jose Meza both went deep, as the Quakes ended a two-game losing streak overall, improving to 11-2 over the Storm this year, 9-1 at LoanMart Field.

Harlan's second homer of the year put Rancho on the board in the first, as they took a 2-0 lead over Storm starter Humberto Cruz (0-2).

The Quakes would add two more in the second and the Meza blast (7) in the third, taking a commanding 5-1 lead.

They'd get their final run in the fifth, as Mairo Martinus walked and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

The Rancho bullpen was incredible on Tuesday, combining for eight innings of two-hit scoreless relief.

Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta, pitching for the first time in a month, was limited to just 33 pitches, but Jesus Tillero (1-0) came out of the pen and worked 2.2 innings of scoreless relief and was credited wit the win.

On Wednesday, the Quakes (16-21, 57-46) will send Aidan Foeller (4-3) to the mound, opposite Kash Mayfield (0-4) of the Storm at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is another Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome to LoanMart Field with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







