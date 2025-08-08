Tabeling Dominates In Friday Win Over Storm

August 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Logan Tabeling took a perfect game into the sixth and the Quakes won their second straight over the Lake Elsinore Storm with a 9-3 win at LoanMart Field on Friday night.

Tabeling was brilliant, going a career-best 5.2 innings and matching a career-high with eight strikeouts, as the Quakes improved to 13-3 against the Storm this year.

Tabeling (5-3) got some run-support in the third, as the offense came to life against Storm starter Maikel Miralles. A sac fly from Mairo Martinus put Rancho on the board, before an RBI groundout from Joendry Vargas and a two-out hit from Chase Harlan made it 3-0.

Rancho doubled that lead in the fourth, as Angel Diaz knocked in two with a double, then scored on a bases-loaded walk to Chase Harlan, making it 6-0 and chasing Miralles (2-2).

A two-run single from Martinus capped a three-RBI day in the fifth, as the Quakes took a commanding 8-0 lead.

They'd add another in the sixth, as Diaz capped a three-RBI day with his third hit, making it 9-0.

Tabeling (5-3) gave up a walk and a pair of hits in the sixth before Cody Morse came in and got out of the jam.

Rancho (18-22, 59-47) will look for three straight and a series-win over the Storm on Saturday night, sending Marlon Nieves (1-0) to the mound against Storm right-hander Bryan Balzer (1-5).

On Saturday, everyone will enjoy post-game Fireworks, thanks to Amazon Fresh. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







