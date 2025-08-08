Quakes Eek out a Late Win on Thursday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A hit batter in the bottom of the eighth broke a tie game and sent the Quakes to their second win of the series, a 3-2 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Tied at 2-2, Eduardo Guerrero was hit by a pitch from Storm reliever Igor Gil, forcing home Victor Rodrigues with the game-winning run, as the Quakes improved to 12-3 against the Storm this year.

Mairo Martinus had two hits, including his fourth homer of the year, as Rancho built a 2-0 lead against Storm starter Kannon Kemp.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick kept the Storm off the board over the first four innings, but gave up three extra-base hits in the fifth, as the Storm tied the game at 2-2.

Storm reliever Yovannki Pascual (0-2) got into trouble, as the Quakes loaded the bases with two outs, before Gil eventually hit Guerrero for what turned out to be the game-winner.

Dilan Figueredo (1-3), who got the final two outs of the eighth, got some help defensively, as the Quakes turned their third double-play of the night to end the game, giving him his first win of the season.

The Quakes (17-22, 58-47) will go with Logan Tabeling (4-3) on Friday night, as the right-hander will take on Storm righty Maikel Miralles (2-1) at 6:30pm.

On Friday night, 1,500 fans will take home a Will Smith Bobblehead, thanks to La Rocque Better Roofs. Gates open at 5:30pm and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







