Storm Rally for Huge Ninth on Sunday

August 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes let one slip away on Sunday night, as the Storm roared back to score five runs in the ninth inning, taking a 7-6 win over Rancho at LoanMart Field.

A two-run, two-out, two-strike single from Alex McCoy gave the Storm their first lead of the game, costing Rancho a fifth win in the six-game series, ending the Quakes' three-game winning streak.

Rancho built a 3-1 lead, thanks in part to an Eduardo Guerrero two-run homer (3).

Leading 3-2 in the eighth, the Quakes looked to have put it away, scoring three times to take a commanding 6-2 lead.

But in the ninth, the Storm came out swinging against Rancho reliever Marco Corcho (3-4). With the Quakes up 6-4, Dilan Figueredo came on with one out and walked the first man he faced, making it a one-run game. He recovered to get Ryan Wideman for the second out, before giving up the two-run single to McCoy.

Trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Guerrero singled to give Rancho a chance against Adam Conrad (5-1). Emil Morales and Jaron Elkins were retired though, as the Quakes left the tying run at first base.

Rancho (19-23, 60-48) will head to Visalia on Tuesday, sending Aidan Foeller (4-3) to the mound in game one. Visalia has not yet declared a starter for the opener.

The Quakes will return from the road trip on Tuesday, August 19, facing the Modesto Nuts in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 10, 2025

Storm Rally for Huge Ninth on Sunday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.