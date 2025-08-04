Ports Suffer First Series Sweep After Early Lead Evaporates

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports suffered their first series sweep of the season after a 15-7 loss to the first-place Giants on Sunday.

Stockton jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a two-out rally in the top of the first. Rodney Green Jr. singled home Max Durrington before a bases-loaded walk by Bryan Andrade scored Green Jr. to go up 2-0. A wild pitch scored Bobby Boser and the Ports had their first double-digit lead of the series.

Ports Starter Tucker Novotny got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning with a punchout and a double-play, ball but couldn't escape a bases-juiced situation in the third. A hit batter started the inning and an RBI single for Lisbel Diaz started the scoring to get San Jose on the board. A base-loaded walk for the Giants was followed by a bases-clearing double by Robert Hipwell and San Jose captured a lead they wouldn't relinquish at 4-3.

The Giants sent 14 batters to the plate that pivotal third, the most Stockton has allowed in an inning this season. It would end up an eight-run frame for San Jose between Novotny and Felix Castro on seven hits and two walks for an 8-3 Giants lead.

San Jose tacked on one more in the fifth on an RBI double from Walker Martin and erupted for four more runs in the seventh on three hits, two walks, and a sac fly for the Giants to gu up 13-3. They scored two more on a Dakota Jordan home run when catcher Carlos Franco took to the mound to spare the Ports using a pitcher in a blowout loss for a 15-3 lead.

The Ports battled and didn't throw any at bats away in the ninth with some individual performances of note. Tommy Takayoshi had his first career three-hit game and Boser registered his first RBI in the California League en route to a four-run ninth for Stockton leading to the 15-7 final score.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to Banner Island Ballpark to host the Modesto Nuts for the last time in Stockton, as they begin a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 PM in the final chapter of California League's storied 209 rivalry.

