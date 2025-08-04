Obertop Drives in Winning Run, Grizzlies Win Series over Quakes

August 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Jimmy Obertop capped a pair of late rallies with a go-ahead single in the 8th that lifted the Fresno Grizzlies (51-51, 22-14) past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (56-46, 19-17), 3-2, Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies earned the series victory over the Quakes fighting off another late rally from the guests.

Both starters traded zeros through the first five innings, with Fresno's staff holding Rancho Cucamonga to just three hits in that span. Marcos Herrera retired 11 in a row after issuing a HBP to the first batter of the game.

Meanwhile the Grizzlies were quiet in their second effort against the Quakes' Marlon Nieves.

The Quakes finally broke through in the sixth, manufacturing a run after Jaron Elkins singled, stole second, and scored on Mairo Martinus' RBI single.

The Grizzlies wasted little time responding in the bottom half. Roynier Hernandez led off with his second triple of the afternoon, driving a liner to center. Kevin Fitzer followed by ripping a triple of his own down the right field line, plating Hernandez to tie the game at 1-1.

Wilder Dalis kept the rally going, singling through the right side to bring home Fitzer and give Fresno a 2-1 lead. Jimmy Obertop and Yeiker Reyes added back-to-back singles, but the Quakes turned a double play to escape further damage.

Rancho Cucamonga evened the score in the eighth. After a two-out walk and a wild pitch, Martinus delivered his second RBI single of the day, knotting things at 2-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Fresno mounted the decisive rally. Fitzer drew a walk and moved to second on a Dalis single. Obertop then came through with a clutch RBI single to left, putting the Grizzlies back on top, 3-2.

Tyler Hampu entered in the ninth and retired the side in order, earning his sixth save of the year. Brady Hill picked up the win in relief, improving to 5-2.

Hernandez finished 3-for-4 with two triples and a run scored, while Dalis added three hits and an RBI. Fresno outhit Rancho, 11-4, on the afternoon and took the series with the victory.

Fresno hits the road to take on the Inland Empire 66ers, division leaders in the California League South, opening a six-game series at San Manuel Stadium Tuesday night.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.