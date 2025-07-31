Grizzlies Cruise Past Quakes with 7-2 Victory

July 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (49-49, 20-12) used a steady offensive attack and strong pitching to pull away from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (54-44, 13-18 for a 7-2 win Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

The win gets Fresno back to a .500 record for the first time since the 12th game of the season back in April.

The game was a pitcher's duel through the first three innings, as Brody Brecht struck out seven over four scoreless frames and Rancho's Jose Tillero kept the Grizzlies off the board.

Fresno finally broke through in the fourth as Kelvin Hidalgo singled on a bunt and scored on a line drive by Derek Bernard, who advanced to second on the throw. Roynier Hernandez followed with a two-out double to center, plating Bernard for a 2-0 lead.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on in the fifth, as Alan Espinal singled and later came around to score on Hidalgo's RBI double, making it 3-0. Fresno broke the game open in the sixth, capitalizing on a Quakes error and stringing together four hits-including an RBI single by Dalis and a run-scoring groundout from Fitzer-to push the lead to 5-0.

Rancho Cucamonga finally broke through in the seventh, capitalizing on a trio of walks. The Grizzlies had a chance at a double play that would have kept the game scoreless but an errant throw allowed two runs to score.

The Grizzlies answered right back in the bottom half: Bernard tripled and scored on Brito's double, and Fresno tacked on another run in the eighth for good measure.

Brecht finished with four shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Justin Loer (4-2) earned the win with two scoreless frames in relief, and Brady Hill closed out the victory with two more shutout innings. Fresno's staff combined for ten strikeouts and allowed just six hits.

At the plate, Roldy Brito starred in his first start, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Bernard finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a run, while Hidalgo and Dalis each chipped in two hits and an RBI. The Grizzlies were aggressive on the bases, swiping five bags and getting a key outfield assist from Bernard in left.

Fresno looks to keep rolling Thursday night at Chukchansi Park, with first pitch set for 6:50 p.m.

The Grizzlies turn to right hander Jackson Cox against the Quakes' Aidan Foeller in Downtown Fresno.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.