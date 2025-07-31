Quakes Fall in Fresno on Wednesday

July 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped their third straight game overall, as the Fresno Grizzlies earned a 7-2 win on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

One night after putting up just five hits, the Rancho offense was again stymied, as they scored two runs on six hits, with their only runs scoring on a throwing error.

Rancho starter Jesus Tillero was brilliant in just his second start of the year, as after allowing a leadoff single to open the game, he'd go on to retire nine straight hitters, four by way of strikeout.

Fresno starter Brody Brecht was equally impressive, as he fanned seven batters in four scoreless innings.

The Grizzlies got on the board with two in the fourth, taking the lead for good against reliever Jholbran Herder (3-5).

They'd add another in the fifth and two more in the sixth, taking a 5-0 lead.

Rancho benefitted from a throwing error, as an inning-ending double-play ball was botched, allowing two runs to score, making it 5-2.

That's as close as Rancho would get though, as Fresno reliever Justin Loer (4-2) was credited with the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Quakes (13-19, 54-44) will send Aidan Foeller (3-3) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Fresno's Jackson Cox (2-5) at 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 5, as they host Lake Elsinore for a six-game set. Tuesday, August 5 will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







