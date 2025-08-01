9th Inning Homer Shakes Game from Grizzlies' Grasp

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A ninth inning homer flipped the score upside down on the Fresno Grizzlies (49-51, 20-14) as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (56-44, 15-19) erupted for three runs in the top of the ninth, handing Fresno a 5-3 defeat Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Rancho Cucamonga jumped out front in the second inning with a solo homer from Oswaldo Osorio that was nearly robbed by a terrific leaping effort by Yeiker Reyes in right field as he jumped over the fence but could not make the catch.

The Quakes then added another in the third when Emil Morales doubled and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

Fresno answered in the fourth, tying the game at 2-2 after Felix Tena singled home a run and Kevin Fitzer scored on a wild pitch.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead in the seventh when Yeiker Reyes single, advanced to third on a failed pickoff, and scored on Alan Espinal's sacrifice fly.

But the Quakes mounted a rally in the ninth, loading the bases before Jaron Elkins delivered the decisive blow-a three-run homer to left-center.

Fresno managed just five hits on the night, with Bernard and Tena each driving in a run. Espinal's sacrifice fly in the seventh briefly put the Grizzlies in front.

Fisher Jameson pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Grizzlies and Tyler Hampu followed with a strong eighth, stranding a would be rally for the Quakes by striking out the side.

Nathan Blasick took the loss in relief, while Rancho's Ryan Brown earned the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The series continues Saturday night at Chukchansi Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:50 p.m.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Ben Hensley, on Saturday night, can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.