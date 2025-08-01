Rawhide Pitching Quiets Nuts for Series Lead

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Four Visalia Rawhide pitchers combined to hold the Modesto Nuts to just one run as the Rawhide defeated the Nuts 2-1 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (51-48, 16-17) takes the series lead over Modesto (54-45, 16-17). The Rawhide are two games back of first place, and a playoff spot, in the California League South standings.

Mervin Fell set the tone for Rawhide pitching with a five inning start allowing just four hits and one run with five strikeouts. Fell retired the first eight batters of the game. The right hander from the Dominican Republic has allowed just three combined runs over his last three starts and 15 innings of work.

Visalia's bullpen shutout Modesto the rest of the way. Grayson Hitt pitched two shutout innings with five strikeouts allowing just one baserunner.

Alexis Liebano followed with a perfect eighth frame. Ryan Bruno then earned his first pro save working around two baserunners for a scoreless ninth.

The Rawhide chipped across their first run in the second inning. Jose Alpuria was hit by a pitch and moved to third base on an Alexander Benua single to right field.

Visalia then successfully executed a double steal with Benua taking off to second base. The throw to second base was bobbled and Alpuria raced home to score.

The Nuts tied the game in the fourth with a pair of singles.

Visalia scored the game winning run in the sixth. Yassel Soler smashed a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a Ruben Santana single. Alberto Barriga then drove in Soler, the game winning run, on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Soler finished with two hits and extended his on-base streak to 12 games. Benua also totaled a two hit night.

The series continues on Friday with another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans will receive a 2008 Visalia Oaks jersey courtesy of the Law Offices of Danny Prado.

In addition, on Friday all veterans can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the Allen Law Firm by showing their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

First pitch is at 6:30 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for the general public at 5:30 PM.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







