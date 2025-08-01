Grizzlies Roll Slowed by Quakes

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (49-50, 20-13) couldn't keep pace with a late Rancho Cucamonga surge, falling 9-3 to the Quakes (55-44, 14-19) on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

A pitcher's duel early, Fresno's Jackson Cox and Rancho's Aidan Foeller traded zeros through three innings. Cox struck out six over four frames, but the Quakes broke through in the fourth as Jaron Elkins doubled home the game's first run.

Rancho added on in the fifth, capitalizing on a two-out walk before Eduardo Guerrero launched a two-run homer to right, making it 3-0. The Quakes extended their lead in the sixth on a pair of hits and a Grizzlies error.

Fresno got on the board in the sixth, as Kelvin Hidalgo scored on a double by Wilder Dalis, but the Grizzlies' offense struggled to cash in on further opportunities, stranding two runners in the frame.

The Quakes broke the game open with a five-run eighth, stringing together four hits and two walks to put the contest out of reach. Fresno committed three errors on the night, fueling Rancho's late rally.

The Grizzlies tried to rally in the eighth, plating two runs on a double by Bernard and a single from Dalis, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

Bernard and Dalis each finished with two hits and an RBI for Fresno, while Brito added a pair of singles and a stolen base.

The Grizzlies struck out 16 times and left 11 men on base.

Cox took the loss, allowing just one run on two hits over four innings with six strikeouts. The bullpen struggled, surrendering eight runs over the final five frames.

Fresno looks to bounce back when the series continues Friday night at 7:05pm. The Grizzlies turn to righty Angel Jimenez against Rancho Cucamonga's lefty Sterling Patick.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







