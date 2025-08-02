Pitcher's Duel Turns into Giants' Rout of Ports in the Sixth

August 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A game that was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the sixth turned into an 11-2 loss for the Ports, as the Giants pulled away to book a series win over Stockton by taking the first four games of the six-game set.

An infield single for Ali Camarillo in the third inning was followed by his 15th stolen base of the season to get him to second and a balk moved him to third. After a walk for Dylan Fien a wild pitch scored Camarillo for a 1-0 lead in the frame.

San Jose answered in similar-but-different fashion, as Robert Hipwell hit a triple (5) to straight-away center that was followed by a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1. Stockton starter Cole Miller continued to impress in his return from Tommy John surgery, allowing just an unearned run over four innings on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Blake Hammond entered in the fifth and had a smooth 1-2-3 inning, but he had a much more turbulent sixth. He allowed three-straight hits to start the frame before being replaced by Alejandro Manzano with the bases loaded and no one out.

Manzano got a ground ball to third on his first pitch, but Myles Naylor tried to head to third before he had the ball, and it led to an error that made it 2-1 Giants. The very next pitch was belted to deep right for a grand slam by Walker Martin (12) and it was 6-1 San Jose.

Camarillo scored again in the seventh after his single and a Naylor double put two runners in scoring position with one out. An RBI ground out from Fien cut it to 6-2, but another Giants home run from Hipwell (11) this time and an RBI base hit from Dakota Jordan extended the San Jose lead to 8-2. A three-homer for Jeremiah Jenkins (3) in the eighth off Aidan Layton put a cap on the scoring at 11-2.

UP NEXT: Game five is set for a 5:00 PM first pitch, with hard-throwing RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-2, 3.45) of San Jose going up against 2024 fifth-round pick Sam Stuhr (4-4, 6.30) for Stockton.

