San Jose Breaks Tie in Fifth for 4-2 Win in Game Two

July 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - It was much more competitive game for the Ports in the game two of their current series in San Jose, but they fell to the Giants 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.

Stockton (41-57, 9-23) struck first when Rodney Green Jr. singled home C.J. Pittaro with a base hit into center for a 1-0 Ports lead. San Jose (63-35, 21-11) evened things up in the bottom of the second on a sac fly from Jean Carlos Sio to make it a 1-1 game.

The Giants took the lead in third on a leadoff, solo home run (1) for Nate Furman to put San Jose up 2-1.

Furman was the "player to be named later" in the trade that sent Alex Cobb to Cleveland and netted the Giants LHP Jacob Bresnahan along with Furman, who is on a rehab assignment from Double-A due to a shoulder injury.

The Ports tied it back up with two outs in the fifth after Pittaro's third walk of the game. Dylan Fien drove a ball out to deep right, and it looked like right fielder Ryan Reckley would be there to record the final out of the inning, but the ball clanked off his glove and allowed Pittaro to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Drew Conover finished off the fourth inning after starter Jefferson Jean was removed with a runner aboard and no one out, but Conover walked the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth. Robert Hipwell doubled (20) just inside the left field line to score both runners and put the Giants ahead 4-2.

Stockton had a chance to match that two-run inning in similar fashion in the sixth when Green Jr. and Ali Camarillo walked to start the frame. But reliever Ubert Mejias retired the next three Ports batters to end the Ports last real threat of the contest.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 6:30 PM first pitch with LHP Luis De La Torre (1-0, 0.00) starting for the Giants versus Jose Dicochea (3-7, 5.16) for the Ports.

