Suarez's Quality Start Spoiled in Rawhide Loss

July 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Josdanner Suarez pitched six excellent innings but the Visalia Rawhide dropped the series opener to the Modesto Nuts 7-4 on Tuesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (49-48, 14-17) held an early 3-0 lead but Modesto (54-43, 15-15) scored six unanswered runs to key their victory.

Suarez scattered seven hits over six innings allowing just one run with five strikeouts and no walks for his first quality start as a Rawhide pitcher.

The Nuts scratched across a run in the sixth before hitting a game tying two run homer in the seventh. Modesto added three unearned runs in the eight to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Yassel Soler totaled a two hit game with two RBI. He launched a solo home run in the eighth, his Rawhide high tenth long ball of the season, and drove in the Rawhide's first run of the game on an RBI single in the third.

Visalia scored two more runs in the fourth. Yerald Nin tripled down the right field line and Jose Alpuria drove him in with a double. Adrian Rodriguez added to the inning with a RBI hit through the left side as part of a two hit day for the Rawhide shortstop.

JD Dix delivered his eight multi-hit performance in 22 games played with Visalia. The D-backs 2024 1st Round Pick tabbed three hits including a double and a run.

The Rawhide totaled 11 total hits and hit for the game cycle.

