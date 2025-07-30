Giants Pounce on Ports in Game One

July 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Giants scored early and often against the Ports on Tuesday night, as they pulled away for a 13-3 win over Stockton in game one of a six-game series.

A four-run first for San Jose got them cooking early against starter Nathan Dettmer. A pair of singles were followed by a two-RBI base hit up the middle for Lisbel Diaz with two outs to put the Giants up 2-0. That was followed by a two-run homer (2) for Jeremiah Jenkins 381 feet to right for a 4-0 lead after an inning of play.

Rodney Green Jr. returned to the Ports to work on his strike out rate after struggling with high-A Lansing, but he deposited the first pitch he saw in his return to the California League 397 feet to right for a solo home run (1) that got Stockton on the board at 4-1. But a single and two doubles for the Giants in the bottom of the second pushed their lead to 6-1.

The Ports coaxed a season-high seven walks out of San Jose starter Hunter Dryden but could only cash in two of those free passes. Stockton left the bases loaded in the third after Carlos Franco narrowly missed a bases-clearing double down the left field line before striking out looking to end the frame. They got a run on an RBI single from Carlos Pacheco in the fourth and plated another run on a wild pitch but would strand the bases loaded again when Green went down looking.

Dettmer pitched three-up, three down third and fourth innings with the Ports back in the game at 6-3. But he would allow a couple of unearned runs in the fifth after an error at short and his own errant pickoff attempt were followed by doubles from Jenkins and Robert Hipwell for an 8-3 Giants advantage.

Aidan Layton allowed a grand slam to San Jose second baseman Jose Ramos in the sixth inning for his second home run of the year that made it 12-3 Giants. The home team would tack on one more run in the seventh in Jean Carlos Sio's fourth hit of the night to go up 13-3.

UP NEXT: San Jose will host a 1:00 PM game tomorrow against the Ports for game two, with RHP Niko Mazza (3-2, 2.37) starting for the Giants versus Jefferson Jean (3-6, 5.16) for the Ports.

