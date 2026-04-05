Five-Run Fifth Leads to Ports First Win of Season

Published on April 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A five-run fifth inning for the Ports (1-1) powered them to 6-2 victory over the Giants (1-1) to claim their first win of the 2026 season.

A bases-clearing triple by Sacramento, Calif. native Judah Morris was the big knock of the fifth for Stockton, as the Folsom High product bashed a 3-2 pitch out to straight-away center off the top of the wall to plate three runs and put the Ports ahead for good. The hulking first baseman wasn't satisfied with a double, as he hustled into third and slid feet first around the tag for his first professional three bagger.

Third baseman Daniel Bucciero started the scoring in the fifth with a sac fly, and 18-year-old outfield prospect Breyson Guedez finished the rally by whipping a doubled off the top of the wall in right for an RBI double to bookend Morris' triple.

The Ports executed their pitching plan on the night as well, with three starters scheduled to throw three innings coming to fruition. Lefty Grant Richardson minimized the damage in his three frames getting a ground out to third and a comebacker to keep San Jose to just one run in a bases-loaded situation in the first inning.

The defensive play of the game ended the third inning to get Richardson out of trouble when Bobby Blandford made a diving play in the left-center gap, fully extending to his left to barely keep the ball off the turf.

Fellow left-handed pitcher Corey Braun earned the win with three hitless innings, striking out a pair and walking just one. Sam Stuhr collected his first professional save with three shutout innings of his own, allowing just two hits and one walk with three punchouts.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with Giants RHP Argenis Cayama (0-0, 0.00) going up against RHP Cole Miller (0-0, 0.00) for the Ports, in a matchup of two prospects ranked in their organizations' top 30 by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

It will be little league night at Banner Island Ballpark with post-game fireworks as well.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







California League Stories from April 4, 2026

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