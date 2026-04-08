Three Error Night Leads to Loss in Fresno

Published on April 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports (1-3) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in game one of their six-game series against the Grizzlies (3-1) on Tuesday night, but they weren't able to maintain their advantage, eventually losing 8-5 to Fresno.

Doubles from Breyson Guedez (2), Judah Morris (1), and Bryan Andrade (1) got them out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Carlos Pacheco put a ball in play deep into the hole at short that was mishandled by Ethan Holliday for an error and Stockton was up 3-0 going into the bottom of the first.

Things would unravel for Stockton in the bottom of the second due to defensive miscues of their own. Ports killer Derek Bernard singled to left before Guedez over ran a fly ball in right and Andrade made an error on a ground ball at second that would plate a run. An RBI double, a wild pitch, a Holliday RBI single, and a sac fly capped a five-run frame for Fresno and put them up by two at 5-3.

After giving up the three runs in the first, Grizzlies starter Angel Jimenez settled in and walked just one batter with nine strikeouts on the night over 4.2 innings. Nathan Dettmer was strong out of the pen initially for the Ports, before allowing three runs in his fourth inning of work to extend Fresno's lead to 8-3.

Stockton made things interesting in the ninth when Guedez drove in two more runs with his second double (3) of the night, before Morris flew out to deep center to end the ballgame. The Ports threatened in the fifth as Jimenez began to run out of gas, but Fresno reliever, Tyrell Chadwick, got Morris - his former teammate at Illinois State - to ground out to third. Stockton threatened in the eighth as well, working three walks to load the bases before catcher Bryan Arendt grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 6:50 first pitch at Chukchansi park, with LHP Brady Parker (0-0, 0.00) starting for Fresno vs. RHP Josiah Romeo (0-0, 9.00) for Stockton. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 8, 2026

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