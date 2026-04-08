Quakes Catch Fire in Middle Innings to Rout Storm

Published on April 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (4-0) scored in each of their last five turns to the plate on Monday night, turning their first deficit of the season into a convincing 16-3 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Although the Quakes scored the game's first run just two batters in, Lake Elsinore kept their offense quiet through the first four innings. A two-out, two-run rally in the bottom of the second gave the Storm the early edge.

However, once the fifth inning began, the Quakes kicked their offense into gear. Kendrey Maduro leveled the score on a groundout before Slate Alford's two-run base hit put Rancho Cucamonga on top for good.

Despite the Storm pulling one run closer in the bottom of the frame, the Quakes quickly made sure it would not matter. Two runs came home on a wild pitch and a delayed steal at home in the top of the sixth, and Marlon Quintero added one more tally on his RBI single in the seventh, providing Rancho Cucamonga a 7-3 edge heading into the final two innings.

At that point, the Quakes kicked into high gear. They rallied for seven runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a Lucas Ramirez three-run triple, extending their advantage to double-digits and placing the contest out of reach. Rancho Cucamonga tacked on two more in the ninth for good measure, supplying the final touches on an impressive road victory.

The Quakes return to Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore on Wednesday at 6:05 PM for their second matchup against the Storm in this six-game series. RHP Ubaldo Soto will start for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Jesus Castro for Lake Elsinore as both pitchers make their 2026 season debuts.







California League Stories from April 8, 2026

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