Grizzlies Five-Run Burst, Jimenez' 9 K's Powers Win in Home Opener

Published on April 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A five-run second inning backed Angel Jimenez and sent the Fresno Grizzlies (3-1) on their way to an 8-5 home opening win over the Stockton Ports (1-3) Tuesday night in front of a packed 8,071 person crowd at Chukchansi Park.

Stockton grabbed the early lead in the top of the first against Jimenez, cashing in a pair of runs on an RBI double by Breyson Guedez and a two-out run-scoring hit from Judah Morris.

The Grizzlies answered immediately in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of a Stockton error, a pair of passed balls and timely hitting to flip the game.

Fresno put pressure on Stockton starter Alex Barr as Derek Bernard flared a single to left to start the inning. Clayton Gray delivered a big run scoring double tying the game at 3 before Ethan Holliday added an RBI single later in the frame to put the Grizzlies in front. Wilder Dalis brought home another run with a sacrifice fly as the Grizzlies surged in front 5-2.

Jimenez worked 4.2 innings in his first start of the season, allowing three runs, two earned, while striking out nine. He struck out five in a row at one point and had six consecutive outs by way of the K. The right-hander limited the damage after the opening inning and kept Stockton from stringing together another big rally.

The Grizzlies added to the lead in the seventh when Cam Nelson tripled and scored during a three-run inning. Rogacki capped his night with two-RBI double, while Fresno stretched the advantage to five.

Tyrelle Chadwick (1-0) was sharp out of the bullpen, recording seven ground ball outs across 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. Yanzel Correa followed with a scoreless eighth, inducing an inning ending double play with the bases loaded, before Derrick Smith handled the ninth to finish off the victory.

Nelson sparked the offense with two triples and two hits, while Bernard reached base four times and scored twice. Holliday finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, and Rogacki drove in three as the Grizzlies collected 10 hits in the win.

The Grizzlies continue the series against the Ports Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack, via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.







California League Stories from April 8, 2026

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