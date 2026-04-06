Six-Run Fourth Powers Grizzlies to Series Victory in Visalia

Published on April 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A six-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Fresno Grizzlies (2-1) surged past the Visalia Rawhide (1-2) 7-3, grabbing the series victory Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

After the winning team in each of the first two games of the series blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, things got off to a rough start for Fresno after being shutout in the first inning of the series finale.

The Rawhide struck first in the opening inning, using a two-run homer from Carlos Virahonda to jump in front early.

Fresno starter Austin Newton settled in after that, limiting further damage and working through traffic to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance.

Fresno flipped the game in the fourth inning, sending 10 men to the plate and capitalizing on timely hitting.

After managing just one hit through the first three innings against Visalia starter Mervin Fell, the Grizzlies tallied three singles to load the bases at the start of the inning before Matt Klein roped a bases-clearing double into the right field corner to open the lead.

Cam Nelson's sacrifice fly and Roldy Brito's two-run single opened the lead to 6-2.

Newton (1-0) earned the win in his pro debut, tossing five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out four. The right-hander worked efficiently after the first, generating weak contact and keeping Visalia from mounting a comeback.

He limited damage in the fifth after the Grizzlies failed to get an out on a tailor-made double play ball for their first error of the game but did not allow more than the one run.

The Grizzlies added insurance in the seventh when Derek Bernard launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot to extend the lead to 7-3. Bernard finished with a strong all-around performance, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Fresno's bullpen took over from there and shut the door. Austin Emener bridged the middle innings before Derrick Smith, Yanzel Correa and Seth Clausen combined for three scoreless frames, with Clausen striking out three to finish the game.

The bullpen shined in the series victory, logging 14.1 innings and surrendering just one run. Nine relievers have combined for 20 strikeouts in that stretch.

Brito paced the offense with a two-hit day and two RBIs, while Luis Mendez also added a pair of hits. Klein's three RBIs highlighted a balanced Fresno attack that went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies will head to Fresno for their home opener Tuesday night as they return to kick off their 25th year at Chukchansi Park. It's the first of a six-game series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

All broadcasts will be available through MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app and all audio broadcasts are available for free at fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from April 5, 2026

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