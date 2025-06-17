First Half Concludes in Modesto with Playoff Berth at Stake

June 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







The Giants' magic number to clinch the first half North Division title is 1 SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, June 17 6:40 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (3-1, 1.17) vs. MOD - Aiden Butler (0-0, 6.00)

Wednesday, June 18 6:40 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (1-1, 2.01) vs. MOD - Ryan Sloan (0-1, 5.15)

Thursday, June 19 6:40 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (1-2, 3.73) vs. MOD - Jeter Martinez (1-4, 9.17)

Friday, June 20 6:40 PM SJ - Greg Farone (2-1, 3.74) vs. MOD - Walter Ford (3-3, 4.88)

Saturday, June 21 6:40 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.58) vs. MOD - Christian Little (1-4, 4.79)

Sunday, June 22 1:40 PM SJ - Drake George (2-1, 3.59) vs. MOD - Harold Melenge (3-4, 5.40)

PLAYOFF BERTH AT STAKE IN MODESTO THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back on the road for a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate) this Tuesday through Sunday at John Thurman Field. With three games remaining in the first half, the Giants (40-23) own a three-game lead over Modesto (37-26) for the top spot in the North Division race. The Giants need to win one of the next three games to clinch the first half North Division title and secure a berth in the playoffs. Three straight Nuts victories would give Modesto the first half crown by virtue of owning the tiebreaker with the Giants. San Jose is attempting to reach the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-24). Following Thursday's first half finale, the 66-game second half for the Giants begins with Friday's contest in Modesto.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Modesto can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo calling the action.

Listen to San Jose Giants games here

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won four games in a row, 10 of 12 and are 19-4 in their last 23 contests overall dating back to May 21. The Giants have won their last four series': 4-2 at Fresno (May 20-25), 5-1 vs. Inland Empire (May 26-June 1), 6-0 at Rancho Cucamonga (June 3-8) and 4-2 vs. Stockton (June 10-15). Following a series-opening loss in Fresno on May 20, San Jose owned a 21-19 record and sat three games out of first place in the North Division. The Giants have won 19 of 23 since and now possess the best record in the league at 40-23 with a three-game lead in the division.

HISTORICAL NOTE: Approaching the halfway point of the season, the Giants are averaging 6.3 runs per game. That would surpass the club record of 5.9 runs per game set by the 2021 championship team. San Jose's current ERA of 3.28 would be their lowest in 16 years since the 2009 championship team had a 3.27 mark.

STARTING STRONG: The Giants' six-man starting rotation has excelled during the first half of the season. The current six-man rotation of Hunter Dryden, Niko Mazza, Jacob Bresnahan, Greg Farone, Gerelmi Maldonado and Drake George have combined to start all 63 games to date this season. Entering the week, Giants starting pitchers have fashioned a league-best 2.97 ERA and allowed only six home runs over 245 1/3 innings (one HR every 41 IP). Dryden, who is slated to get the ball in Tuesday's series opener against Modesto, boasts a sparkling 1.17 ERA in 46 innings this season. Over his last five starts, Dryden has pitched 24 2/3 innings with only two earned runs allowed (0.73 ERA). Mazza, who makes the start on Wednesday, has limited the opposition to a .189 AVG, owns a 2.01 ERA and has surrendered one or no earned runs in eight of his 10 starts this year. Bresnahan gets the start in Thursday's first half finale after twirling a gem in his most recent outing when he fired five no-hit innings against Stockton last week. Bresnahan has posted a 1.66 ERA over his last six starts.

Jacob Bresnahan was named California League Pitcher of the Week after firing five no-hit innings against Stockton in his last start GUTIERREZ IGNITES OFFENSE: Carlos Gutierrez continues to ignite the Giants offensively from the leadoff spot as he currently leads the California League in batting average (.358) and hits (78). His .451 on-base percentage is second in the league. Gutierrez hit .287 in April (20 games), batted a sizzling .412 in May (22 games) and is hitting .391 thus far in June (11 games). Gutierrez enters this week's series on a season-high 10-game hitting streak (.439 AVG, 18-for-41).

POWER AND SPEED: The Giants are currently tops in the California League in home runs (51 HR in 63 games) and second in stolen bases (111 SB in 127 attempts). San Jose has scored the second-most runs of any team in the league this season (Rancho Cucamonga). Through their first 13 games in June, the Giants have averaged an impressive 6.6 runs per contest (10-3 record).

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: The Giants are already making their third trip to Modesto this season and have yet to play the Nuts at Excite Ballpark. San Jose is 3-6 versus the Nuts having been swept in a season-opening three-game series (April 4-6) before splitting a six-game set a few weeks later (April 29-May 4). Two of the six losses to Modesto have come on walk-off home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning when the Giants were one out away from victory. This series marks the Giants' last ever scheduled visit to Modesto's John Thurman Field as the Nuts franchise is relocating to San Bernardino for the 2026 season.

Jacob Christian is top 5 in the Cal League in home runs, doubles and RBI's RUN PRODUCERS: Jakob Christian and Dakota Jordan enter the week 1-2 in the California League in RBI's. Christian has collected 51 RBI's in 56 games played while Jordan's 47 RBI's rank second in the league. Christian is also fourth in the league in home runs (8), fourth in doubles (14) and seventh in OPS (.820). In addition to ranking second in the league in RBI's, Jordan is second in hits (72), second in triples (5), seventh in stolen bases (19) and 10th in OPS (.809).

PETERSON SLAMS THE DOOR: Ben Peterson has thrived in a late-inning relief role lately converting his last seven save opportunities. His seven saves overall this season are second-most in the California League. Since allowing six earned runs at Modesto on 5/3, Peterson has pitched 12 innings with six hits and one run given up (1 BB/13 SO) spanning nine appearances.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Giants haven't lost three games in a row since May 17-20 ... San Jose enters this week having won a season-high seven straight road games (10-1 in last 11) ... The Giants last won a first half North Division title in 2023 ... Prior to '23, San Jose's last first half crown was a decade earlier in 2013 ... The Giants' 14 blown saves are tops in the Cal League despite a bullpen ERA of 3.52 that is lowest in the league.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Modesto, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against first half South Division champion Rancho Cucamonga. The series against the Dodgers affiliate begins on Tuesday, June 24.







California League Stories from June 17, 2025

First Half Concludes in Modesto with Playoff Berth at Stake - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.