SJ Giants Series Preview June 10-15 vs. Stockton

FIRST-PLACE GIANTS HOST PORTS THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants play their final home series of the first half this week when they host the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) in a six-game set at Excite Ballpark. The surging Giants enter the week in first place in the North Division with a 36-21 record - two games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (34-23). San Jose has nine games remaining in the first half: six games vs. Stockton this week & three games in Modesto next week (June 17-19).

First half division winners clinch a playoff berth. The Giants have made the playoffs in five straight seasons (2019, 2021-24).

PERFECT ROAD TRIP: It was a perfect road trip in Southern California last week as the Giants swept a six-game series from the South Division-leading Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The Giants scored a total of 46 runs against the Quakes (7.7 runs per game), fashioned a 3.21 team ERA and won a pair of 10-inning contests to earn their first sweep of a six-game series on the road since June 2022 (in Stockton). It also marked the first time that Rancho Cucamonga had ever been swept at home in a six-game series since Minor League Baseball implemented the six-game series format in 2021.

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won a season-high tying six straight games and are 15-2 in their last 17 contests overall dating back to May 21. Since splitting a six-game set in Stockton from May 13-18, the Giants have won their last three series': 4-2 at Fresno (May 20-25), 5-1 vs. Inland Empire (May 26-June 1) and 6-0 at Rancho Cucamonga (June 3- 8). Following a series-opening loss in Fresno on May 20, San Jose owned a 21-19 record and sat three games out of first place in the North Division. The Giants have won 15 of 17 since and now possess the best record in the California League at 36-21.

During the 17-game stretch, San Jose has averaged an impressive 7.2 runs per game and hit 17 home runs.

PITCHING LEADERS: The Giants have excelled on the mound this season with a league-best 3.33 team ERA. San Jose has also issued the fewest walks in the California League (3.7 per game) and have allowed the second-fewest home runs (21 HR in 57 games). Giants starting pitchers have been especially impressive with a combined ERA of 3.09 - best in the league.

Rotation standouts include Hunter Dryden, who boasts a sparkling 1.32 ERA in 41 innings this season. Dryden has allowed only two runs over his last four starts (19 2/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 21 SO).

Niko Mazza has limited the opposition to a .188 AVG, owns a 1.98 ERA and has surrendered one or no earned runs in seven of his nine starts.

Greg Farone is tops on the staff and fourth in the league with 54 strikeouts over 41 innings (3.51 ERA). Farone had a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings earlier this season.

Jacob Bresnahan has a 2.16 ERA over his last five starts after a 6.05 ERA in his first five starts this season.

Gerelmi Maldonado fashioned a 1.38 ERA in his five May starts. Piggyback reliever Charlie McDaniel has surrendered only one run over his last 21 1/3 innings (0.42 ERA) spanning five appearances while fellow piggyback reliever Darien Smith has pitched 12 2/3 innings with only three hits and one run allowed in his last three outings.

HISTORICAL NOTE: Approaching the halfway point of the season, the Giants are averaging 6.4 runs per game. That would surpass the club record of 5.9 runs per game set by the 2021 championship team. San Jose's current ERA of 3.33 would be their lowest in 16 years since the 2009 championship team had a 3.27 mark.

GUTIERREZ IGNITES OFFENSE: Carlos Gutierrez continues to ignite the Giants offensively from the leadoff spot as he currently leads the California League in batting average (.350) and hits (70). His .447 on-base percentage is third in the league.

Gutierrez hit .287 in April (20 games), batted a sizzling .412 in May (22 games) and is off to a 10-for-28 (.357 AVG) start in June. He's hit a .382 clip in home games (21 games).

CLOSE CALLS: In a statistical oddity, the Giants bullpen is leading the California League in ERA (3.52), but is also tops in blown saves with 14 (Stockton & Visalia next-closest with 8 blown saves each). Of the Giants' last 11 losses dating back to May 4, the club has had the lead in the seventh inning or later in eight of those 11 setbacks. Three of those contests were games in which San Jose led in the ninth inning. One of the contributing factors to the Giants' late-inning struggles is the team has allowed a league-high 59 unearned runs this year. Reliever Ben Peterson has thrived though converting his last seven save opportunities dating back to April 10. Over his last eight appearances, Peterson has pitched 11 innings with only five hits and one run allowed (1 BB/13 SO). His seven saves overall this season rank second in the league.

RUN PRODUCERS: Jakob Christian and Dakota Jordan enter the week 1-2 in the California League in RBI's. Christian has collected 48 RBI's in only 50 games while Jordan's 43 RBI's rank second in the league. Christian is also tied for second in the league in home runs (8) and tied for third in doubles (13) while his .868 OPS is fifth. Jordan is tied for second with five triples (hit three triples in last week's series at Rancho), ninth in AVG (.297) and 12th in OPS (.806).

CAVANAUGH PROMOTED: Catcher Drew Cavanaugh was promoted to High-A Eugene at the beginning of this week.

Cavanaugh hit .293 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI's in 28 games for the Giants this season. His .450 on-base percentage is leading the team.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Stockton, the Giants head back on the road for a six-game set in Modesto from June 17-22. The first half concludes following the June 19 game in Modesto. The 66-game second half begins on Friday, June 20. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 24 for a series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.







