12-Game Road Trip Begins in Stockton

SERIES PREVIEW: San Jose Giants (18-15) at Stockton Ports (16-17)

The Giants open a 12-game, 13-day road trip in Stockton this week SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, May 13 11:00 AM SJ - Hunter Dryden (0-0, 1.69) vs. STK - Jose Dicochea (2-2, 6.41)

Wednesday, May 14 7:05 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (0-1, 1.96) vs. STK - Danny Troconis (3-0, 1.03)

Thursday, May 15 7:05 PM SJ - Drake George (1-1, 3.20) vs. STK - Nathan Dettmer (2-2, 4.44)

Friday, May 16 7:05 PM SJ - Greg Farone (2-0, 1.37) vs. STK - Wei-En Lin (1-1, 3.58)

Saturday, May 17 7:05 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (0-1, 4.81) vs. STK - Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 1.93)

Sunday, May 18 2:09 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 4.30) vs. STK - Sam Stuhr (0-2, 6.48)

GIANTS, PORTS MEET FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON: The San Jose Giants begin their longest road trip of the season with a six-game series in Stockton this week. It marks the first meeting of the year between the Giants and the Ports (Athletics affiliate). San Jose is scheduled to play 24 games against Stockton this season.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Modesto can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo calling the action.

Listen to San Jose Giants games here

FIRST HALF MIDPOINT: The Giants are currently at the midpoint of the 66-game first half. San Jose enters the week with an 18-15 record and sits in second place in the North Division - two games behind Modesto (20-13) for the top spot. The Giants have spent only one day in first place this season following their May 2 victory at Modesto. Since that win, San Jose is just 2-6, which includes the club's first home series loss of the season last week versus Lake Elsinore (dropped four of six games). First half winners in each division will clinch a playoff spot.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Tuesday's series opener in Stockton serves as the beginning of a 12-game, 13-day road trip for the Giants through May 25. The road trip continues next week with a six-game set in Fresno. It's the Giants' longest road trip of the season. San Jose is only 5-10 on the road this year (compared to 13-5 at home). Four of the 10 losses have come in walk-off fashion and all 15 of the Giants' road games to date are against teams currently in first place (Modesto and Rancho Cucamonga).

Hunter Dryden owns a 1.69 ERA through his first five starts this season STARTING STRONG: Giants starting pitching has been excellent through the first quarter of the season. San Jose starters own a combined 2.90 ERA - second-best in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga 2.49). Three of the six hurlers in the Giants starting rotation boast sub-2 ERA's: Greg Farone (1.37), Hunter Dryden (1.69) and Niko Mazza (1.96). Farone had a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings snapped in his most recent start last Friday. He's third in the California League in ERA and fifth in strikeouts (39 SO in 26 1/3 IP). Giants starting pitchers have allowed only two home runs in 127 1/3 innings pitched this season

BULLPEN WOES: While the Giants starting rotation continues to excel, the bullpen has struggled of late. During the current stretch in which San Jose has posted just a 2-6 record, the Giants have held the lead in the seventh inning or later in five of those six losses. Two of the setbacks were games in which San Jose led in the ninth inning. The Giants bullpen fashioned a sparkling 2.99 ERA in their first 25 games of the season, but have a 6.97 ERA over the last eight contests. The Giants' eight blown saves this season lead the league.

DAKOTA DELIVERS: Dakota Jordan had a stellar series against Lake Elsinore last week collecting nine hits in 22 at-bats (.409 AVG) with two doubles, one home run, eight RBI's and three stolen bases over five games played. Jordan enters this week riding a 13-game hitting streak (.385 AVG during streak). It's the longest hit streak by a Giants player since Jonah Cox hit safely in 16 straight games last May. Jordan is currently third in the California League in hits (38), third in RBI's (28), fifth in stolen bases (13), eighth in batting average (.311) and ninth in OPS (.850).

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants have been remarkably successful in stealing bases this season. Entering the week, San Jose is 64-for-69 in stolen base attempts through their first 33 games. The 93 percent success rate leads the league and the club's 64 overall steals rank second. Individually, Dakota Jordan is tops on the club with 13 stolen bases (in 13 attempts) while Carlos Gutierrez is next with 12 steals (in 13 attempts).

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: This series features a matchup between a Giants pitching staff that ranks second in the California League in ERA (3.51) going up against a Stockton hitting group that is last in the league in batting average (.212). Both teams do rank among the top three in the league in home runs (Giants 2nd, 23 HR ... Ports 3rd, 20 HR). Stockton hitters have drawn the most walks in the California League to date, however it's a Giants pitching staff that has issued the second-fewest walks in the league. Both teams have struggled lately as the Giants are 2-6 in their last eight games while Stockton is 4-11 in their last 15 contests.

DO YOU REMEMBER?: This season marks the 20th anniversary of Stockton's Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants played in the first-ever game at BIB and it was current San Jose hitting coach Travis Ishikawa who hit the first home run in this ballpark's history. Ishikawa led San Jose with 22 home runs that season before making his major league debut the following year. He memorably hit a walk-off, three-run home run for the SF Giants to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in the clinching Game 5 of the 2014 NLCS on the way to winning the World Series.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Stockton, the Giants continue their road trip with a six-game set at Fresno from May 20-25. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on the Memorial Day holiday (Monday, May 26) to begin a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers.







