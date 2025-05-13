Eighth Inning Eruption Gives Giants Game One Win

May 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A six-run eighth inning for the Giants broke open a two-run game on Tuesday afternoon, as San Jose took game one of the six-game series 10-2.

The Giants (19-15) got three runs in the third and one more in the fifth for a 4-0 lead, but Stockton (16-18) trimmed the deficit in half in the sixth. C.J. Pittaro led off the frame with a walk, before a ball off the bat of Davis Diaz got under the glove of third baseman Robert Hipwell to put two aboard with nobody out.

After a single from Jared Sprague-Lott, an RBI groundout for German Otiz got the Ports on the scoreboard, before a sac fly from Cameron Leary cut it to a 4-2 deficit. Stockton would get stuck on those two runs however, before the San Jose blew up for four runs in the eighth.

The inning featured six hits by the Giants including a three-run, 440-foot home run by Jakob Christian off Alejandro Manzano to put the game out of reach for the Ports.

Carlos Franco was removed from the game after a throw from short appeared to deflect off the runner Hipwell and hit Franco in the face before being replaced by Ortiz.

The 18 hits allowed by the Ports were their most this season, topping the 17 the Quakes put up against them on May 1. Sprague-Lott did extend his on-base streak to 11 games and Myles Naylor's is up to 10 straight.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 first pitch, with RHP Niko Mazza (0-1, 1.96) going for the Giants versus RHP Donny Troconis (3-0, 1.03) for the Ports. It will be a Silver Slugger Wednesday where fans 55 and older can take advantage of their membership benefits.

