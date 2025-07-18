SJ Giants Series Preview July 18-20 vs. Modesto

San Jose Giants (57-30, 15-6) vs Modesto Nuts (49-38, 11-10)

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

Video: MiLB.TV/Bally Live

Radio: sjgiants.com

WEEKEND SERIES AGAINST NUTS: The San Jose Giants return from the All-Star break to host the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate) in a three-game series this weekend at Excite Ballpark. This series marks the Nuts' first visit to the South Bay this season. The Giants have already made three trips to Modesto's John Thurman Field this year posting a 7-8 record in 15 games. San Jose won four of six games in their most recent series against the Nuts from June 17-22, which included the first half North Division clinching victory on June 18.

FRESNO REVIEW: The Giants split a six-game set in Fresno last week prior to the four-day All-Star break. After dropping the series opener, San Jose notched three straight victories over the Grizzlies holding Fresno to a total of only three runs during the three contests. The Grizzlies though managed to salvage the series split by taking the final two games. Last Sunday's series finale saw the Giants suffer a 4-0 loss - the first time since April 19 that San Jose had been shutout (4-0 loss at Rancho Cucamonga). By settling for a split, the Giants saw their streak of consecutive series victories end at seven. The streak of seven straight series victories, which dated back to late-May, had matched the longest by a Giants team since Minor League Baseball implemented the six-game series format in 2021.

WINNING WAYS: Despite losses in their last two games, the Giants enter this weekend having won 11 out of their last 15 contests and 21 of 28. San Jose is a sizzling 36-11 (.766) in their last 47 games dating back to May 21. The Giants haven't lost more than two games in a row since dropping three straight contests from May 17-20. San Jose hasn't lost a series since May 6-11 vs. Lake Elsinore (dropped 4 of 6 games). At 57-30 overall, the Giants own the best record in the California League and the top mark among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League).

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the weekend, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.3 runs/game), batting average (.260), home runs (71), ERA (3.30), and fewest home runs allowed (32 HR in 87 games). San Jose's run differential of +188 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +79).

HOME COOKING: The Giants have excelled at home this year posting a remarkable 30-9 record at Excite Ballpark. San Jose is averaging 7.9 runs per game at home with 43 homers in their 39 contests. The Giants enter this weekend's series having won their last six home games. During the six-game home win streak, San Jose has scored a whopping 68 runs (11.3 runs per contest). The Giants are also 12-1 in their last 13 home games dating back to June 12. San Jose has scored at least 10 runs in 13 out of their 39 home games this season.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last month, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38- 28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half on June 18. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

STARTING STRONG: The starting rotation has been a strength of the Giants throughout the season. Entering the weekend, Giants starting pitchers own a combined ERA of 2.93 - nearly a full run lower than the next-closest team in the California League (Visalia 3.84). San Jose starters have also allowed only 11 home runs this season in 347 2/3 innings to lead the league (one HR given up every 31 2/3 innings). Darien Smith (Friday), Gerelmi Maldonado (Saturday) and Charlie McDaniel

(Sunday) are the scheduled starting pitchers this weekend against Modesto. Smith has pitched primarily in a piggyback long relief role this season fashioning a 1.66 ERA over 38 innings. He allowed 1 ER over 4 2/3 innings in his only previous start this year on July 6 against Stockton. Maldonado boasts a 2.73 ERA since the beginning of May (11 starts). McDaniel leads the Giants and ranks tied for first in the California League with seven wins.

JAKOB CHRISTIAN PROMOTED: 1B/OF Jakob Christian was promoted to High-A Eugene during the All-Star break. In 70 games played for the Giants this season, Christian hit .272 with 19 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 60 RBI's. He also collected 12 stolen bases. Christian currently ranks second in the California League in RBI's, third in home runs, fourth in doubles and seventh in OPS (.815). Christian is one of three Giants players to have been promoted to Eugene since the start of the second half joining pitchers Greg Farone and Ben Peterson.

JULY LEADERS: The Giants' top hitters in July include Zander Darby (.344 AVG in 32 AB's, 1 HR, .916 OPS), Robert Hipwell

(.333 AVG in 27 AB's, 2 HR, 1.142 OPS) and Jean Carlos Sio (.298 AVG in 47 AB's, .421 OBP).

HISTORICAL NOTES: The Giants are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, which would shatter the club record of 5.9 runs per contest set by the 2021 championship team. Additionally, San Jose's current ERA of 3.30 would be their lowest in 16 years since the 2009 championship team had a 3.27 mark. The Giants' current winning percentage of .655 trails only the 1991 (92-44, .677) and 2009 (93-47, .664) teams.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Modesto, the Giants travel to Southern California for a six-game set against the Inland Empire 66ers from July 22-27. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29 to begin a season-high 12- game homestand versus the Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS Date Time Giants Pitcher Nuts Pitcher Broadcast Friday, July 18 7:00 PM RHP Darien Smith (6-0, 1.66) RHP Jeter Martinez (1-6, 6.84) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Saturday, July 19 5:00 PM RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.43) RHP Ryan Sloan (1-1, 3.62) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Sunday, July 20 5:00 PM LHP Charlie McDaniel (7-4, 2.73) RHP Aiden Butler (0-1, 4.22) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV.







