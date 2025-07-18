Stockton Offense Comes in Loud and Clear in 10-4 Win

July 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas kept pouring on the offense throughout Friday's game at Banner Island Ballpark and took game one of the three-game set 10-4 over Fresno.

The Grizzlies scratched a run across via a sac fly in the top of the third inning, but that would be the only run allowed by right-hander Cole Miller on his way to his first professional win. The Cheladas would answer immediately in the bottom of the inning and lead the rest of the way.

One-out walks for C.J. Pittaro and Dylan Fien were followed by two-out singles for Cameron Leary and Pedro Pineda to put Stockton ahead 2-1. An RBI single by Pittaro to score Carlos Pacheco in the fourth put the Cheladas ahead 3-1. In the fifth, an RBI double for Bryan Andrade (2) was followed by infield singles from Pacheco and Max Durrington to score two more and put Stockton ahead 6-1.

Fresno made things interesting in the seventh, getting to Nathan Dettmer in a rare relief appearance for him. A double and a walk was followed by the first home run as a Grizzly for catcher Juan Castillo that made it a 6-4 contest.

In the eighth, though, the Cheladas would get some big-time breathing room with four insurance runs. Walks by Durrington, Fien, and Leary loaded the bases with two out, when Pineda doubled (4) into center to plate a pair and Ali Camarillo singled to left to score two more for a 10-4 Stockton advantage. Riley Huge closed out the win by striking out three batters to get around a two-out error in the ninth.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Miller collected the win with four innings of one-run ball, getting around a pair of errors with double plays in the second and fourth innings. Ryan Magdic opened the game retiring all three batters he faced.

Leary reached base in all five plate appearances, registering his team-leading seventh three-hit game and extending his on-base streak to a team-high 22 games.

UP NEXT: The Grizzlies will start RHP Brody Brecht (0-2, 3.63) versus Stockton's Sam Stuhr (3-4, 6.95) for a 7:05 PM first pitch. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Stockton Cheladas Basketball Jersey, courtesy of San Joaquin County Probation Department, with postgame fireworks and Splash for Cash as well.

