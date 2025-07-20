Offense Struggles in 4-1 Loss to Grizzlies

July 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas offense was stifled on Saturday night, scoring just one run on one hit in a 4-1 loss to Fresno. The loss sets up a rubber match on Sunday with the series tied at a game apiece.

Fresno starter Brody Brecht showed why he was the 38th overall pick in the 2024 draft, wielding his high-90s fastball and devastating off speed pitches for three perfect innings with five strikeouts. Brecht was limited to three innings as he makes his return from a back injury, but reliever Justin Loer kept the Grizzlies perfect game going into the sixth before issuing a one-out walk to Luis Freitez, as Loer threw three no-hit innings to eventually earn the win.

The Cheladas wouldn't break up the no hitter until the bottom of the seventh with Stockton trailing 4-0. After Dylan Fien was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Cameron Leary doubled (23) into the right center gap between two outfielders to put runners at second and third. Ali Camarillo scored Fien with an RBI groundout to short, but that's all the Cheladas offense could muster after rackig up 10 runs on 12 hits in Friday's game.

Stockton starter Jefferson Jean hit Jacob Hinderlieder on the first pitch of the game, and that runner eventually came in on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 Fresno lead. A sac fly for Yeiker Reyes and an RBI single for Hinderlieder made it 3-0 Grizzlies before Jean exited.

Sam Stuhr got around a couple of early jams before eventually settling in nicely, as he allowed just one run in five innings of relief on five hits, four walks, and six strikeouts. The run he did allow was on a home run for Grizzlies catcher Alan Espinal. It was Espinals fourth long ball of the season and second against Stuhr this year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Leary's double was his league-leading 23rd two-bagger of the season. It was just the second time this season the Ports were held to one hit, the other being May 31 in Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 6:05 PM first pitch with RHP Jackson Cox (0-5, 4.23) starting for Fresno versus LHP Tucker Novotny (2-1, 1.85) for Stockton.

