Five Grizzlies Combine to One-Hit Ports

July 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Fresno Grizzlies (42-47, 13-10) rode a dominant pitching performance and an early lead to a 4-1 win over the Stockton Ports (39-50, 7-16) Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Fresno pitchers combined to allow just one hit and struck out 14.

Starter Brody Brecht fired three perfect innings with five strikeouts before handing the ball to Justin Loer (3-2), who earned the win with three more hitless frames.

Brecht was dominant over his three innings of work, needing just 38 pitches to retire all nine batters he faced.

Loer retired the first seven batters he faced before issuing a walk.

The trio of Luke Jewett, Tyler Hampu and Nathan Blasick (14th SV) closed out the game, limiting Stockton to a single run.

Fresno struck first as Jacob Hinderleider was hit with the first pitch of the game, advanced to second on an Andy Perez single and moved to third on a double steal. Hinderleider scored the game's first run on a wild pitch.

The Grizzlies extended their lead in the second inning. Roynier Hernandez led off with a single and stole second, then advanced to third on a single by Alan Espinal, who also stole second.

Yeiker Reyes delivered a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Hernandez, and Espinal came home on a two-out RBI single from Jacob Hinderleider to make it 3-0.

Fresno catcher Alan Espinal launched a solo home run in the fourth, his fourth of the season, to make it 4-0.

Stockton's only hit came in the seventh, when Cameron Leary doubled and later scored on a Pedro Pineda groundout.

Ports starter Jefferson Jean (3-6) took the loss, yielding three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Hampu struck out three while recording four outs, helping the Grizzlies exit the 7th without any further damage before working a clean eighth.

Blasick struck out the side but issued just one walk for his league leading 14th save of the season.

Espinal delivered a two-hit night, scoring twice to pace the offense, while Hernandez also added a multi-hit game.

The Grizzlies also ran wild on the bases, stealing eight bases on nine attempts.

The three-game series concludes Sunday night at 6:05pm with a pivotal matchup, when the Grizzlies turn to right-hander Jackson Cox while Stockton will counter with lefty Tucker Novotny.

