Walk off Woes Continue for Ports in 4-3 Loss to Modesto

July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - For the second-straight game the Nuts wrestled away a walk-off win away from the Ports, this time on a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to win the series 4-2 over Stockton.

Each team plated a pair in the first inning before the starting pitching settled in. Carlos Franco delivered again for the Ports, doubling (10) home Myles Naylor for the first run of the game before an RBI groundout from Pedro Pineda scored Dylan Fien for an early 2-0 lead.

The Nuts answered in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own by taking advantage of some early walks and a hit by pitch from starter Tucker Novotny. A base hit and a sac fly would tie the game up at 2-2, but Novotny wouldn't allow another run after that and only gave up one more hit. Novotny would have an immaculate inning in the second frame, striking out the side on nine pitches.

Stockton took a one-run lead in the sixth inning, after Max Durrington doubled (3) and was bunted over to third by Ali Camarillo. Naylor then drove him in with a bloop single into center to go up 3-2. But the Ports would strand 11 runners in the game, including two in scoring position with nobody out in the top of the ninth that left the window open for Modesto's comeback win.

Bryan Restituyo sat down the Nuts in order in the seventh and eighth innings and was looking to complete three innings for the first time since getting the win against Modesto on April 26 with three shutout frames. He struck out the first batter of the ninth but strike three was on a wild pitch that went all the way to the backstop and allowed Dervy Ventura to reach.

Catcher Connor Dykstra blooped a double into shallow center that eluded the diving attempt of Pineda to put runners at second and third with no one out for Modesto. The Ports intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases and create a force at any base, but it was all for naught as Ricardo Cova singled into left center to plate the winning runs and hand Stockton a 4-3 loss.

UP NEXT: The Ports will have the next few days off for the MLB All-Star Break, and resume action Friday, July 18 at 7:05 PM versus the Fresno Grizzlies at Banner Island Ballpark.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.