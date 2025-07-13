Catlett, Obertop Key Win as Grizzlies Earn Split with Giants

July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Everett Catlett tossed six shutout innings, and Jimmy Obertop drove in two runs as the Fresno Grizzlies (41-46,12-9) blanked the San Jose Giants (57-30,15-6), 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies earn the series split after dropping three straight to the Giants, winning the final two games of the series and before the All-Star break.

Catlett (5-5) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out two to earn the win for Fresno, which improved to 41-46 and sits third in the California League's North division at the break.

Brady Hill and Tyler Hampu combined to allow no hits over the final three innings, preserving the shutout for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies jumped ahead with three runs in the second inning, highlighted by Obertop's two-out RBI single.

Kevin Fitzer keyed the inning with a leadoff single, scoring on a balk after a walk drawn by Nolan Clifford.

Yeiker Reyes added a double in the seventh, scoring on the second RBI hit of the day by Obertop to extend the lead.

Obertop led the offense, after coming into the game defensively after the first inning, going 3-3 with 2 RBI. Derek Bernard finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Fitzer added two hits.

Charlie McDaniel (7-4) took the loss for the Giants yielding three runs on five hits over three innings.

The Giants managed just four hits and did not advance a runner past second base, finishing 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

The break will see no teams play until Friday, with the Grizzlies opening a nine-game road trip in Stockton at 7:05 pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.