Grizzlies Limited by Giants in Loss

July 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stifled for the second straight night offensively, the Fresno Grizzlies (39-46, 10-9) mustered just five hits in a 10-1 loss to the San Jose Giants (57-24, 15-4) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Jacob Bresnahan hardly allowed any baserunners outside of Kelvin Hidalgo, who reached three times on the night, while striking out eight Grizzlies over five innings.

Marcos Herrera worked a smooth first inning but the bottom of the lineup for San Jose strung together three, two-out singles to take a 2-0 lead.

The Giants added to their lead in the fourth as the bottom of the lineup again started a rally and setup a three-run homer by Dakota Jordan, his third of the week, to push the score to 5-0.

San Jose added three unearned runs in the fifth inning as the bottom of the order started another two-out rally against Justin Loer. Two singles ahead of a dropped pop up extended the inning before Jean Carlos Sio's two-run single widened the gap to 8-0.

The Grizzlies pitching staff walked four in the 7th to force in another run and fall behind 9-0 before the stretch.

Fresno broke through in the bottom of the seventh as Roynier Hernandez singled to left before Felix Tena singled into right.

Francisco Garcia moved both runners over with a groundout before Nolan Clifford delivered a sacrifice fly to score Hernandez.

San Jose got that run back in the ninth after a leadoff double, adding a two-out single to reset the lead to nine.

Kelvin Hidalgo led the Grizzlies offense with a 2-3 night, adding a walk in the loss.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:50pm as the Grizzlies continue to take the field as the Lowriders de Fresno, looking to bounce back after three straight losses to the Giants.

Sunday's series finale has been moved to a 1:05pm start.

