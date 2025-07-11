Errors Pile up against Grizzlies

Six errors piled up in the Fresno Grizzlies (39-45, 10-8) 6-1 loss to the San Jose Giants (56-28, 14-4) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

San Jose put pressure on Fresno from the first pitch of the game as Jean Carlos Sio doubled to start the game against Bryan Mena.

Mena would strike out the side but a pair of errors by the Grizzlies helped San Jose score two runs in the inning.

The Grizzlies threatened in the bottom of the first after Yeiker Reyes walked and Kelvin Hidalgo singled, but San Jose starter Luis De La Torre wiggled out of the inning unscathed.

Both Mena and De La Torre kept the scoreline settled for the next two innings.

The Giants benefitted from two more Grizzlies errors in the fourth and pushed the score to 3-0.

San Jose opened up the score in the top of the fifth with a single and a double knocking out Mena after he recorded a fly out.

Keaton Winn, rehabbing with the Giants, tossed a scoreless fifth inning while taking over for De La Torre.

Zack Morris came out but a fielding error by Fresno brought in one more run for San Jose. Walker Martin, who reached on the error, would come around to score on a two-out single.

The Grizzlies scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh against the Giants third arm of the game. Juan Castillo rolled an infield single before Yeiker Reyes ripped a single into right. Derek Bernard's groundout later in the inning scored Castillo.

Down 6-1, Yanzel Correa prevented the Giants from scoring again, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out two and scattering three baserunners.

Luke Thelen added another scoreless inning in ninth.

But the Grizzlies couldn't break through beyond the one run, striking out 15 times on the evening.

The Grizzlies finished with a season-high six errors defensively, costing them three unearned runs.

Fresno will look to bounce back on Friday when the series continues against San Jose at 7:05pm. Marcos Herrera is tabbed to pitch for the Grizzlies against Jacob Bresnahan of the Giants.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







