Rawhide Erase Early Deficits to Down Storm

July 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide came from behind twice to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-4 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (45-39, 10-8) takes the series lead over Lake Elsinore (38-46, 9-9) two games to one and takes sole possession of first place in the California League South 2nd half standings.

The Rawhide scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Visalia trailed 2-0 entering the third before mounting five singles in a big frame. Yerald Nin opened the scoring with an RBI single and Ruben Santana gave the Rawhide the lead with a two out knock.

The Storm retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth but Visalia answered with a four run fourth to take the lead for good. The Rawhide worked five walks in the frame but Yassel Soler had the game winning hit on a bases loaded two RBI double down the right field line.

Visalia's bullpen shutout Lake Elsinore over the final four innings. Alvin Guzman pitched two shutout innings allowing just one baserunner with two strikeouts.

Jake Fitzgibbons earned his fifth save of the season with two scoreless frames on no hits or walks allowed. The Tennessee product has amassed a California League best 23.2 scoreless streak over 17 appearances. He holds the second longest active scoreless streak in all of Minor League Baseball.

Fitzgibbons has allowed just one run on the year and now holds a 0.32 ERA.

Starter Adonys Perez earned his fifth win of the season, a team best, tossing five innings and allowing four runs.

Adrian Rodriguez tabbed a two hit night and advanced his on-base streak to 13 games. Soler also totaled two hits while moving his hit streak to seven games with 13 hits over those seven games.

The series continues on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark with another historic Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. The first 350 fans, 21 and older, will receive a jersey in the style of the 1983 Visalia Oaks courtesy of Pacifico. The 1983 Oaks finished with the best regular record in the California League and featured future first ballot MLB Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

First pitch is at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM for the general public and 5:15 PM for season ticket holders.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekdays.







