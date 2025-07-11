Big Sixth for Modesto Ties Series at Two Apiece

July 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - A late rally by the Ports (38-47, 6-13) wasn't enough to counter a four-run sixth by the Nuts (47-38, 9-10) in a 6-3 loss that tied the series up at two games apiece.

Starter Cole Miller (0-2) allowed just an unearned run in four innings of work to take a tough-luck loss, but a run in the fifth and then the four-run sixth off reliever Aidan Layton proved to be too big of a mountain for Stockton to climb.

Five-straight hits started that bottom of the sixth for Modesto in a frame where they would rack up six hits against Layton along with a wild pitch to push across four runs and go up 6-0.

The Ports put together a two-run rally in the seventh on four hits after starter Walter Ford (4-3) exited after six shutout innings. Stockton got three runs in total over two innings off reliever Pedro Lemos. An RBI single from Carlos Pacheco plated Pedro Pineda, and a Max Durrington single scored Bryan Andrade in the seventh to make it 6-2. An RBI double off the wall in left for Ali Camarillo drove in Cameron Leary all the way from first to cut it 6-3.

A single for Tommy Takayoshi and a double (16) for C.J. Pittaro put two aboard in the ninth with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate against Nuts closer Jose Geraldo. But Dylan Fien flew out to center to end the ballgame as centerfielder Carlos Jimenez kept Fien from getting his second hit of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Durrington is now 8 for 14 in the series against Modesto. The Ports stranded eight runners on the night and went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, compared to the Nuts 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT: Game five is also scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with RHP Chia-Shi Shen (1-0, 6.30) going for Modesto versus RHP Sam Stuhr (3-4, 7.21) for Stockton.

UP NEXT: Game five is also scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with RHP Chia-Shi Shen (1-0, 6.30) going for Modesto versus RHP Sam Stuhr (3-4, 7.21) for Stockton.







