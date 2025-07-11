Sanchez Pitches Sixth Quality Start, Visalia Loses to Lake Elsinore

Visalia, CA - Junior Sanchez pitched his sixth quality start of the season but the Visalia Rawhide lost to the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-0 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (45-40, 10-9) and Lake Elsinore (39-46, 10-9) are even at two games apiece in the series.

Sanchez tossed a career high nine strikeouts and completed six innings with just two runs allowed. In 15 appearances Sanchez holds a 2.32 ERA- best among qualified pitchers in the California League.

Lake Elsinore scored their lone runs off Sanchez with a two out two run home run to left in the sixth.

The Storm used three infield hits to plate two more runs in the seventh and added another two scores in the eighth.

Alexis Liebano pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings in relief for Visalia with a strikeout.

Yerald Nin led the Rawhide with two hits.

