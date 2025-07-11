Ports Blank Nuts 9-0 to Take Series Lead

July 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts were shut out at home on Thursday night, falling 9-0 to the Stockton Ports at John Thurman Field. It was a dominant all-around performance by the Ports, who collected 10 hits, took advantage of six walks, and turned in a nearly flawless effort on the mound to open the series with authority.

Stockton struck early and steadily built their lead, scoring in five separate innings. The biggest blows came in the fifth and ninth, with the Ports plating four and three runs respectively. Leadoff man C.J. Pittaro led the charge, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and three runs scored. 2B Max Durrington and SS Ali Camarillo also drove in multiple runs, as the Ports went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.

On the mound, Stockton starter Jefferson Jean turned in his best outing of the season, tossing seven shutout innings of one-hit baseball while striking out six. The bullpen combo of Felix Castro and Alejandro Manzano combined to strike out three more over the final two frames without allowing a baserunner, completing the one-hit shutout. Modesto's lone knock came from CF Carlos Jimenez, who also stole a base in the first inning.

For the Nuts, starter Jeter Martinez allowed three runs (two earned) over four innings and took the loss to fall to 1-6 on the season. The Modesto bullpen struggled to keep Stockton in check, with all four relievers surrendering at least one run. With the loss, the Nuts drop to 46-38, while the Ports improve to 38-46. The two teams continue their series Friday night in Modesto.







California League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.