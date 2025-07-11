Ports Dominate Behind Near-No-Hit Performance, Shut out Nuts 9-0 to Take Series Lead

MODESTO, Calif. - Stockton put together one of its most complete games of the season on Thursday night as the Ports downed the Modesto Nuts 9-0 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The story of the night was the Stockton pitching staff, led by right-hander Jefferson Jean (3-5). The 20-year-old right hander allowed a single to Carlos Jimenez on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning but did not allow a hit the rest of the night. In fact, the Jimenez single would be the only hit for Modesto all night against Stockton pitching, as three Ports pitchers combined to retire 24 of the 28 hitters that came to the plate.

Jean, Felix Castro, and Alejandro Manzano combined to see just one hitter above the minimum on Thursday night. Jean walked two and struck out six in his second start of the season allowing one or fewer hits. His seven innings are the most he's had in a professional start, and he never let a runner get past second base.

Stockton got on the board in the first inning after loading the bases just three batters into the game. Pedro Pineda bounced into a double play, but it scored C.J. Pittaro from first and put the Ports in front early.

The bats exploded in the top of the fifth when Stockton scored four times in the inning, with the first six batters reaching base. Luis Freitez singled, Myles Naylor doubled, and then the runs started coming. Max Durrington brought in the first run on a single following a Modesto pitching change, then Pittaro laced a triple to deep left field to plate a pair. Pittaro scored on a single from Dylan Fien, and suddenly it was 5-0.

Durrington continued to have a busy start to the series, going 2-4 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. His six hits are the most of any player in the series through three games. Pittaro reached base four times and scored twice, while Cameron Leary also reached base safely four times on three walks and a hit by pitch.

The win gives Stockton a series lead and consecutive victories for the first time since June 6-11.

Game four of the series takes place on Friday night, with the Stockton Ports sending Cole Miller to the mound to be opposed by Walter Ford of Modesto. First pitch is set for 6:40 pm.







