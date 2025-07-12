Long Balls Launch Grizzlies to Saturday Win

Jacob Hinderleider belted a two-run homer and Alan Espinal added a solo shot as the Fresno Grizzlies (40-46, 11-9) backed their strong pitching to fend off the San Jose Giants (57-29, 15-5) 4-2 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Hinderleider broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a two-out blast off Giants reliever Tyler Switalski, driving in Derek Bernard to tie the game at two. It was Hinderleider's second home run of the season.

Espinal rocketed the Grizzlies in front, sending a solo shot to centerfield to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

Brody Brecht returned to the Fresno mound for the first time in two months, striking out the side in order, in dominant fashion in the bottom of the first.

On the mound, Fresno's bullpen shined after Brecht allowed two earned runs over three innings. Brecht finished five K's and settled after the blemish.

Fisher Jameson followed with three scoreless frames and four strikeouts, while Felix Ramires (1-2) picked up the win with two clean innings.

Closer Nathan Blasick struck out the side in the ninth to notch his 13th save.

Despite going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the Grizzlies made efficient use of their baserunners, aided by a pair of stolen bases from Hinderleider and a strong defensive showing, including a double play turned by shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo.

Sunday's series finale has been moved to a 1:05pm start, the Grizzlies will send lefty Everett Catlett to the hill against the Giants lefty Charlie McDaniel.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.t hosts numerous special events.







