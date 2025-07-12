Big Sixth for Modesto Ties Series at Two Apiece

July 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - A late rally by the Ports (38-47, 6-13) wasn't enough to counter a four-run sixth by the Nuts (47-38, 9-10) in a 6-3 loss that tied the series up at two games apiece.

Starter Cole Miller (0-2) allowed just an unearned run in four innings of work to take a tough-luck loss, but a run in the fifth and then the four-run sixth off reliever Aidan Layton proved to be too big of a mountain for Stockton to climb.

Five-straight hits started that bottom of the sixth for Modesto in a frame where they would rack up six hits against Layton along with a wild pitch to push across four runs and go up 6-0.

The Ports put together a two-run rally in the seventh on four hits after starter Walter Ford (4-3) exited after six shutout innings. Stockton got three runs in total over two innings off reliever Pedro Lemos. An RBI single from Carlos Pacheco plated Pedro Pineda, and a Max Durrington single scored Bryan Andrade in the seventh to make it 6-2. An RBI double off the wall in left for Ali Camarillo drove in Cameron Leary all the way from first to cut it 6-3.

A single for Tommy Takayoshi and a double (16) for C.J. Pittaro put two aboard in the ninth with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate against Nuts closer Jose Geraldo. But Dylan Fien flew out to center to end the ballgame as centerfielder Carlos Jimenez kept Fien from getting his second hit of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Durrington is now 8 for 14 in the series against Modesto. The Ports stranded eight runners on the night and went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, compared to the Nuts 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT: Game five is also scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with RHP Chia-Shi Shen (1-0, 6.30) going for Modesto versus RHP Sam Stuhr (3-4, 7.21) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.

tfitzgerald@stocktonports.com About the Ports The City of Stockton has a long, rich baseball history. Professional baseball first came to the city in 1888, when the Stockton ballclub won the independent California League's inaugural championship. That same summer, Ernest Thayer reportedly drew the inspiration for his famous poem "Casey at the Bat" at a Stockton home game, which were played on the same site as present-day Banner Island Ballpark.

The current era in Stockton's professional baseball history began in 1941 with the Stockton Fliers, a charter member of the California League. After a four-season hiatus during World War II from 1942-45, the franchise returned in 1946 with a new nickname: the Stockton Ports, a nod to the city's massive seaport - the biggest inland port in the state of California and the hub of transport and commerce in the San Joaquin Valley.

Upon its return in 1946, the California League also re-established itself with teams in Stockton, Bakersfield, Fresno, Modesto, Santa Barbara and Visalia. Today, the Ports are a part of an eight-team league with teams in Modesto, San Jose, Visalia, Fresno, San Bernardino (Inland Empire), Lake Elsinore and Rancho Cucamonga.

The Ports disbanded after the 1972 season, but returned in 1978 as the Stockton Mariners, only to change their name back to the Ports in 1979. The franchise underwent two more temporary name changes, as the Stockton Mudville Nine from 1982-84 and the Mudville Nine in 2000 and 2001 but have remained the Ports since 2002.

Despite the name changes, the Ports have enjoyed plenty of success since the franchise's inception in 1941. The Ports have made the postseason 42 times in 70 seasons and their 11 California League Championships are tied for the most by any club (with Fresno as the Cardinals & Giants). The Ports also own the longest winning streak in league history, prevailing in 26 straight games in 1947.

During the 1980's and early 90's, Stockton enjoyed a particularly dominant stretch. In the 13 -year stretch from 1980-92, the Ports captured four California League titles, and their 977 wins were most by any team in Minor League Baseball.

The Ports' California League Championships have come in 1946, 1947, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1980, 1986, 1990, 1992, 2002, and 2008.

With a 3-1 win over the San Jose Giants on June 6, 2018, the Ports became the first team in California League history to reach the 5,000-win plateau.







California League Stories from July 12, 2025

Big Sixth for Modesto Ties Series at Two Apiece - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.